Multiple wagons of goods train derailed in Madhya Pradesh

Seven wagons of a goods train carrying coal derailed on the Katni-Bina section in Madhya Pradesh at around 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday, railway officials said.

Harshit Shrivastava, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of the Western Central Railways, told The Hindu that wagons of a good train carrying coal from Bilaspur in Chattisgarh to Kota in Rajasthan derailed near Astana railway station in Damoh district.

Mr. Shrivastava said that nobody was injured in the incident and that the work to clear the track is currently underway.

Train traffic on the line, however, is currently disrupted.

On Monday, two coaches of a train derailed as it entered the Itarsi railway junction in Madhya Pradesh. While movement on the line was delayed for about three hours that evening, nobody was injured.

