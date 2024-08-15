ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple wagons of goods train derailed in Madhya Pradesh

Published - August 15, 2024 01:44 am IST - Bhopal

The Hindu Bureau

Seven wagons of a goods train carrying coal derailed on the Katni-Bina section in Madhya Pradesh at around 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday, railway officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harshit Shrivastava, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of the Western Central Railways, told The Hindu that wagons of a good train carrying coal from Bilaspur in Chattisgarh to Kota in Rajasthan derailed near Astana railway station in Damoh district. 

Mr. Shrivastava said that nobody was injured in the incident and that the work to clear the track is currently underway. 

Train traffic on the line, however, is currently disrupted. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Monday, two coaches of a train derailed as it entered the Itarsi railway junction in Madhya Pradesh. While movement on the line was delayed for about three hours that evening, nobody was injured.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US