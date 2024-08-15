GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Multiple wagons of goods train derailed in Madhya Pradesh

Published - August 15, 2024 01:44 am IST - Bhopal

The Hindu Bureau

Seven wagons of a goods train carrying coal derailed on the Katni-Bina section in Madhya Pradesh at around 5.30 p.m. on Wednesday, railway officials said.

Harshit Shrivastava, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of the Western Central Railways, told The Hindu that wagons of a good train carrying coal from Bilaspur in Chattisgarh to Kota in Rajasthan derailed near Astana railway station in Damoh district. 

Mr. Shrivastava said that nobody was injured in the incident and that the work to clear the track is currently underway. 

Train traffic on the line, however, is currently disrupted. 

On Monday, two coaches of a train derailed as it entered the Itarsi railway junction in Madhya Pradesh. While movement on the line was delayed for about three hours that evening, nobody was injured.

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh / railway accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.