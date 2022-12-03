  1. EPaper
Multiple raids carried out in Kashmir Valley to clampdown on Al-Badr’s ‘ecosystem’

The State Investigation Agency says it has recovered ₹29 lakh during the raids carried out in Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Srinagar and Budgam districts

December 03, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
The SIA said ₹29 lakh was recovered during the raids carried out in Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Srinagar and Budgam districts. File image for representation.

The SIA said ₹29 lakh was recovered during the raids carried out in Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Srinagar and Budgam districts. File image for representation. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

The State Investigation Agency (SIA), a special cell of the J&K Police, on Saturday continued with its crackdown on “networks of militant outfits” and raided multiple locations across the Kashmir Valley.

The SIA said ₹29 lakh was recovered during the raids carried out in Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Srinagar and Budgam districts.

“Continuing to rein in the networks of (militant) outfits with a purpose of destroying its ecosystems completely, the SIA conducted searches at multiple locations across the Kashmir Valley,” the SIA said.

The case was pertaining to the members of Al-Badar, a militant organisation based in Pakistan, “which with active support and connivance of Pakistani agencies, hostile to India, under a well-knit criminal conspiracy with some identified persons and overground workers in the Valley are raising funds for furtherance of (militant) activities in J&K,” the agency said.

The SIA said money was raised and transferred through financial markets, unregulated channels and cash couriers.

The agency said it also seized passbooks, cheque books and digital devices like mobile phones and other articles during the raids. “Analysis of data would follow and leads that would emerge would become the basis for further investigation,” the SIA said.

It added the searches were aimed at dismantling the militant ecosystem in the Valley “by identifying overground workers supporting and abetting militancy”.

