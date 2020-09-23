Multiple raids across Bengal as CBI probes illegal cattle trade

Kolkata

23 September 2020 15:58 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted raids in different parts of West Bengal to unearth the cattle smuggling nexus operating along the India-Bangladesh border.

Raids were carried out at multiple locations in Kolkata and Murshidabad district since this morning, a senior CBI official said.

“Raids are still on. Such search operations are also being carried out in other parts of the country. These are related to unearthing the nexus of illegal cattle trade along the Indo-Bangla border. We cannot divulge any more details as of now,” he said.

According to the CBI official, the investigating agency has been probing into cattle smuggling along the international border in West Bengal for last one year.

Cattle smuggling along the India-Bangladesh border has been a menace for security agencies for the last several years.

According to sources in the Border Security Force, the smugglers tie socket bombs to the necks of the cattle while smuggling them to cause physical harm to the troopers when they are apprehended.