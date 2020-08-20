Other States

Multiple landslides block Jammu-Srinagar NH

Vehicles lie buried in landslide rubble after a portion of a road caved-in following heavy rainfall, in Jammu, on Aug. 17, 2020.

Multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Thursday, leaving over 200 vehicles stranded, officials said.

The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was blocked by landslides at Trishul Morh, Battery Cheshma and Pantiyal areas, officials said.

As a result, over 200 vehicles are stranded at different points of the highway, they said.

Men and machinery have been deployed to clear the area.

The highway was closed for two days last week due to a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains in Ramban district.

