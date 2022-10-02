Mulayam Singh Yadav's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU

Samajwadi Party patron has been under treatment since August

PTI Gurugram:
October 02, 2022 18:19 IST

Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav has been shifted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Sunday after his health deteriorated, sources said.

According to hospital sources, the 82-year-old leader is being treated under the supervision of oncologists Dr. Nitin Sood and Dr. Sushil Kataria.

Also read | Akhilesh Yadav elected Samajwadi Party President for third time

He is under treatment in the hospital since August 22.

The SP leader was admitted in the hospital in July also.

