Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be critical, shifted to ICU, says hospital

Mulayam Singh Yadav has been under treatment at the Medanta Hospital since August 22

PTI Lucknow/Gurugram
October 04, 2022 17:09 IST

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and SP patron Yadav has been shifted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after his health deteriorated, on Sunday, October 2, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The condition of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be critical and on October 4 he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta hospital in Gurugram, the hospital said.

Mr. Yadav, 82, was in the critical care unit of the hospital till Monday.

"Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and admitted in the ICU of Medanta Hospital and is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists," said the health bulletin issued by the hospital, and tweeted by the Samajwadi Party on its official handle.

"We all wish for his speedy recovery and long life," the party said.

Mr. Yadav has been under treatment at the Medanta Hospital since August 22. He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

The SP patriarch was also admitted to the facility in July, according to sources.

