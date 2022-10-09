Mulayam Singh still in ICU, condition remains critical: Gurugram hospital

PTI October 09, 2022 03:30 IST

Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit as his condition is still critical

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav is in the ICU of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after his health deteriorated, on Sunday, October 2, 2022. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Medanta hospital in Gurugram and his condition remains critical, the hospital said on Saturday. In a health bulletin, the hospital said, "Mulayam Singh Yadav ji's condition is still critical and he is maintaining vitals on life-saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists." The bulletin was also shared by the Samajwadi Party on its official Twitter handle. Yadav, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.



