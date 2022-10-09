Other States

Mulayam Singh still in ICU, condition remains critical: Gurugram hospital

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav is in the ICU of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after his health deteriorated, on Sunday, October 2, 2022. File

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav is in the ICU of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after his health deteriorated, on Sunday, October 2, 2022. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Medanta hospital in Gurugram and his condition remains critical, the hospital said on Saturday.

In a health bulletin, the hospital said, "Mulayam Singh Yadav ji's condition is still critical and he is maintaining vitals on life-saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists."

The bulletin was also shared by the Samajwadi Party on its official Twitter handle.

Yadav, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Haryana
health
Uttar Pradesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 9, 2022 3:33:38 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/mulayam-singh-still-in-icu-condition-remains-critical-gurugram-hospital/article65986480.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY