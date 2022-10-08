Mulayam Singh still in ICU, condition critical, says Gurugram hospital

PTI October 08, 2022 03:38 IST

PTI October 08, 2022 03:38 IST

In a health bulletin, the hospital said that Mulayam Singh Yadav was being administered life-saving drugs

Mulayam Singh Yadav. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

In a health bulletin, the hospital said that Mulayam Singh Yadav was being administered life-saving drugs

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta hospital in Gurugram and his condition remains critical, the hospital said on Friday. He is being administered life-saving drugs, it said in a health bulletin. "Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU (of) Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital said. The bulletin was also shared by the Samajwadi Party's official handle on Twitter. Mulayam Singh, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives to enquire about the health condition of former union minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, at Medanta hospital in Gurugram. | Photo Credit: PTI Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the hospital on Friday. "Visited Gurugram-based Medanta Hospital and enquired about former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's health and well-being. I pray to God he gets well soon," Singh said in a tweet in Hindi. गुरुग्राम स्थित मेदांता हॉस्पिटल जाकर, आज उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की सेहत और कुशल क्षेम की चिकित्सकों से जानकारी प्राप्त की। ईश्वर से यही प्रार्थना है कि वे जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हों। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 7, 2022



Our code of editorial values