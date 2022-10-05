Mulayam Singh remains critical, being given life-saving drugs, says hospital

Mr. Yadav, 82, was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on October 2, 2022

PTI Lucknow/Gurugram:
October 05, 2022 16:58 IST

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and his condition remains critical, the hospital said.

He is being administered life-saving drugs, it added.

“Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists,” the hospital said in a health bulletin tweeted by the Samajwadi Party’s (SP) official handle.

Mr. Yadav, 82, was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

The SP patron has been under treatment at Medanta since August 22. He had also been admitted to the facility in July, sources said.

