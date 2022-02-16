Mukul Sangma asks Centre to take note of illegal coal trade in Meghalaya

State Trinamool Congress leader Mukul M. Sangma said they have hard evidence of illegal mining and transportation

The Meghalaya unit of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has said it has hard evidence of illegal mining and transportation of coal to prove the State government has been turning a blind eye to the issue.

The party also said the Centre should take cognisance of the illegal activities as coal is not a state subject. State TMC leader and former Chief Minister Mukul M. Sangma said the cases of illegal mining and transportation of coal was just the tip of the iceberg.

He said his party was armed with videos on ongoing illegal mining and loading of coal. “We will give such evidence to the government to take cognisance of the illegalities,” he added.

‘State govt. feigning ignorance’

Alleging that the National People’s Party-led alliance government was feigning ignorance about illegal coal trade, Mr. Sangma said the Centre could not shirk its responsibility of protecting the interest of Meghalaya.

“If it is possible for us to collect evidence, how can not the government with all its machinery,” he asked.

The National Green Tribunal had in April 2014 banned the hazardous rat-hole coal mining in Meghalaya but allowed the transportation of coal extracted till that period. Activists said coal continued to be mined and transported with the extracted volume having been exhausted long ago.

A series of disasters killing at least 30 coal miners since December 2018 have pointed to illegal mining in the State.