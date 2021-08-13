Mukul Roy’s faux pas embarrasses TMC

Having quit the BJP, he alludes to the party’s win again, the second time in a week

For the second time in the past week, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Roy, who switched camp to the party from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the West Bengal Assembly election results, expressed his support to the BJP.

Asked by journalists about the pending by polls in the State, Mr. Roy said that he would “win again from Krishnanagar on a BJP ticket”. When media persons asked what would happen if he contested on a TMC ticket, Mr. Roy added, “that people will decide”.

Mr. Roy was in the Assembly to chair a meeting as Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee, the post to which he was nominated as a BJP MLA, despite opposition from the BJP Legislature Party because he switched to the TMC.

A few days ago, the veteran politician, in a similar interaction with journalists, had said, “The BJP will win convincingly in the Assembly by-polls. It will win in Tripura. There is not an iota of doubt in that.” Later, he rectified himself, “The ‘maa mati manush’ party (TMC) will remain the winner here and open its account in Tripura as well. The BJP will be nowhere in the State. They will be decimated.”

Mr. Roy’s son Subhranghshu Roy, who joined the Trinamool Congress with his father on June 11, described his father’s remarks as a “slip of tongue”. He also added that his father had been depressed after the death of his mother.

“Only Mamata Banerjee can tell in which party Mukul Roy is. After all, it was in her presence that Mr. Roy joined the Trinamool Congress,” BJP leader in State Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said.

The TMC leadership has not reacted to the remarks. Meanwhile, a section of political observers feel that Mr. Roy is making such statements to avoid any action against him under the anti-defection law. Mr. Adhikari has approached the Speaker of West Bengal Legislative Assembly and the Calcutta High Court seeking Mr. Roy’s disqualification under the anti-defection law.

BJP leader arrested

In another development, the police arrested BJP leader Sajal Ghosh. The police broke open the gate of his house and arrested Mr. Ghosh in presence of several television news cameras. There was an allegation of sexual harassment against the BJP leader.

The Muchipara area in Kolkata has been on boil over a political turf war between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress.