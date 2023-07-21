Mukhya Mantri Khet Suraksha Yojana to be implemented in U.P. to protect crops from stray animals

July 21, 2023 07:05 am | Updated 06:45 am IST - Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday said that it is planning to implement the Mukhyamantri Khet Suraksha Yojana across the State in order to protect crops from stray animals. Initially, the plan was to implement the scheme in Bundelkhand region of the State. Damages of crops by stray animals had snowballed into a political issue ahead of the 2022 Assembly election. Now, the State government aims to end the issue before the Lok Sabha election.

“Under this scheme, the government will provide a grant of ₹1.43 lakh per hectare to small and marginal farmers. The draft of the scheme has been prepared by the Agriculture Department and will soon be sent to the Cabinet for approval. After receiving the approval, the scheme will be implemented across the State,” read a statement issued by the government.

“A solar fence with a current flow of only 12 volts will be installed to protect crops from the animals. The State government has also proposed to increase the budget for the scheme from ₹75 crore to ₹350 crore,” added the State government’s statement.

The solar fence will give a mild shock to animals, causing no harm to them, but keeping them away from the crops. As soon as an animal will touch the fence, the siren will sound, giving the animal a mild shock. This will prevent animals from causing damage to standing crops in the fields.

