Mukhtar Ansari’s close aide’s property bulldozed in Ghazipur

March 05, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Lucknow

The action by the Ghazipur administration comes amid Uttar Pradesh government’s renewed effort of a crackdown against notorious criminals and gangsters in the wake of Prayagraj murder

The Hindu Bureau

The Ghazipur district administration on Sunday demolished parts of a building belonging to a close aide of criminal-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. The property of Kamlesh Singh ‘Pradhan’, who was a close associate of the gangster, was razed by the district administration amid heavy security. It is said that parts of the built structure were illegal and notice was issued several times to remove that part of the building before initiating the action.

The action by the Ghazipur administration comes amid the Uttar Pradesh government’s renewed effort of a crackdown against notorious criminals and gangsters in the wake of the Prayagraj murder. In the recently concluded Budget Session of the Legislature, amid the Opposition’s protest over alleged deteriorating law and order situation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said criminals in the State would be destroyed and alleged that those involved in such heinous acts were groomed by the Samajwadi Party (SP).

“Our government is working on the basis of a zero-tolerance policy. Are the criminals involved in the incident [Prayagraj] not nurtured by the SP? Was he not made a parliamentarian by the party?,” asked the Chief Minister, while adding ‘ mafia ko mitti mei mila denge’ (we will destroy the criminals). Mr. Adityanath said the SP government not only glorified the mafia during its tenure but also garlanded them. 

