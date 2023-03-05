HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mukhtar Ansari’s close aide’s property bulldozed in Ghazipur

The action by the Ghazipur administration comes amid Uttar Pradesh government’s renewed effort of a crackdown against notorious criminals and gangsters in the wake of Prayagraj murder

March 05, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau

The Ghazipur district administration on Sunday demolished parts of a building belonging to a close aide of criminal-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. The property of Kamlesh Singh ‘Pradhan’, who was a close associate of the gangster, was razed by the district administration amid heavy security. It is said that parts of the built structure were illegal and notice was issued several times to remove that part of the building before initiating the action.

The action by the Ghazipur administration comes amid the Uttar Pradesh government’s renewed effort of a crackdown against notorious criminals and gangsters in the wake of the Prayagraj murder. In the recently concluded Budget Session of the Legislature, amid the Opposition’s protest over alleged deteriorating law and order situation, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said criminals in the State would be destroyed and alleged that those involved in such heinous acts were groomed by the Samajwadi Party (SP).

“Our government is working on the basis of a zero-tolerance policy. Are the criminals involved in the incident [Prayagraj] not nurtured by the SP? Was he not made a parliamentarian by the party?,” asked the Chief Minister, while adding ‘ mafia ko mitti mei mila denge’ (we will destroy the criminals). Mr. Adityanath said the SP government not only glorified the mafia during its tenure but also garlanded them. 

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.