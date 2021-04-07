Mukhtar Ansari brought back to Banda jail from Punjab prison

Mukhtar Ansari. File photo

Banda

07 April 2021 04:59 IST

The officials undertook a 900km journey spanning over 14 hours to bring back the BSP legislator to Uttar Pradesh.

Dreaded gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was brought back to Banda jail on early Wednesday morning after spending over two years in a Punjab prison, police said.

Acting on a Supreme Court order, the Uttar Pradesh Police took custody of the 57-year-old BSP legislator at Rupnagar jail on Tuesday to bring him back to Banda prison.

After a 900-km road journey that took over 14 hours, the five-time MLA reached Banda jail, where he was lodged in barrack number 15.

“Security personnel have been posted inside as well as outside the jail premises,” Banda jailor Pramod Tiwari said.

Ansari will be guarded by three security personnel round-the-clock inside the barrack, he said. Besides, a panel of four doctors has been constituted on the apex court's directions to monitor Ansari's health.