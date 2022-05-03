Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slams Rajasthan government over Jodhpur violence

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot unable to maintain peace in his own backyard, says Union Minister

Law and order was in a precarious state in Rajasthan, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on May 3, reacting to alleged communal violence in Jodhpur late on May 2, in which five policemen were reportedly injured in stone-pelting.

Pointing out another incident of communal clash at Karauli in the State on April 2, Mr. Naqvi said, “It is surprising that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot keeps preaching peace to the entire country but is unable to maintain it in his own backyard.”

Mr. Naqvi was speaking to reporters during Eid celebrations at his residence in Delhi. Jodhpur is the hometown of Mr. Gehlot.

The situation, Mr. Naqvi said, had deteriorated to this extent primarily because of the State government’s inability to implement law and order.

“The State government has let criminal elements roam around without any fear of law. Their spirits are buoyed because the State government has failed to act against them despite several incidents,” Mr. Naqvi said.

Comparing the situation under the BJP government headed by Vasundhra Raje that preceded the Gehlot government in the State, Mr. Naqvi said the government acted stringently against any violation of the law.

“The situation deteriorates when the accused believe that they can get away,” he remarked.