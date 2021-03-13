Mukesh Ambani home bomb scare | Court denies pre-arrest bail for police officer Sachin Vaze

Mumbai:

13 March 2021 13:05 IST

Deceased auto parts dealer was linked to car found with threatening letter next to Mukesh Ambani’s residence

A Sessions court at Thane rejected Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze’s plea for pre-arrest bail in connection with the death of Mansukh Hiran, an auto parts dealer linked to the car found next to Mukesh Ambani’s residence. A threatening letter was found in the car.

Additional Sessions Judge Shailendra Tambe passed the order on March 12 and held, “The accused is unknown hence, there is criminal conspiracy and thorough investigation is necessary by Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). Hence, this court is not agreed to grant interim bail to the applicant (Mr. Vaze) because there is prima facie evidence and material against the applicant. The say of ATS is necessary. The custodial interrogation of the applicant is necessary.”

Mr. Vaze sought interim bail under Section 438 (direction for grant of bail to person apprehending arrest) of the Code of Criminal Procedure through advocate Aarti Kalekar.

Ms. Kalekar had argued that Mr. Vaze had been extensively interrogated for eight hours on March 8 by senior officers, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police. She mentioned the Khwaja Yunus custodial death in 2004 and said he (Yunus) suffered from 17 years of undue suspension in a false case and was granted bail after 58 days of being in custody.

The court recorded, “On February 27 and 28, Hiren was along with Mr. Vaze. Hiren’s body was found and after prima facie investigation, offence was registered against the unknown person. But in the statement of the informant (Hiren’s wife) who is knowing all the facts which was stated in FIR, she informed the police that Mr Waze and her husband were in regular contact. She has informed the police about all the facts and directly made allegations against Mr Waze with name.”

The order read, “Hence, this court has come to the conclusion that investigation is at initial stage by ATS. The offence is under section 201 of Indian Penal Code causing disappearance of evidence i.e. death body of Mansukh Hiren and section 120B criminal conspiracy. The offence under section 302 is a serious offence.”

The hearing is adjourned to March 19.