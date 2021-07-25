Muivah’s condition stable, says NSCN (I-M)

GUWAHATI:

25 July 2021 10:18 IST

The outfit’s general secretary was rushed to a private hospital in Dimapur after complaining of uneasiness Saturday evening

The condition of Thuingaleng Muivah, the general secretary of the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland, is stable, the extremist group said on Sunday.

The 87-year-old NSCN (I-M) leader was rushed to a private hospital in Nagaland’s commercial hub Dimapur on Saturday evening after he complained of “uneasiness”. Doctors at the hospital said he was admitted in the intensive care unit after a drop in the oxygen saturation level.

Mr. Muivah had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 a day after a meeting with the members of the Core Committee on Naga Political Issue led by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on July 21. He tested negative on July 23, a spokesperson of the outfit said.

Advertising

Advertising

“His condition is not serious as of now,” the spokesperson told journalists in Nagaland.

Five other NSCN (I-M) leaders who had attended the Core Committee meeting along with Mr. Muivah had tested negative for COVID-19.

Mr. Muivah, from Manipur’s Ukhrul district, had in 1980 co-founded the NSCN with the Nagaland-based Isak Chishi Swu and Shangwang Shangnyu Khaplang, a Burmese Naga. The group split in 1988 with Mr. Muivah and Swu heading the NSCN (I-M) and Khaplang the NSCN (Khaplang).

Swu died at 87 years in June 2016 while Khaplang died at 77 years in June 2017.