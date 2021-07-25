Other States

Muivah’s condition stable, says NSCN (I-M)

Thuingaleng Muivah. File   | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

The condition of Thuingaleng Muivah, the general secretary of the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland, is stable, the extremist group said on Sunday.

The 87-year-old NSCN (I-M) leader was rushed to a private hospital in Nagaland’s commercial hub Dimapur on Saturday evening after he complained of “uneasiness”. Doctors at the hospital said he was admitted in the intensive care unit after a drop in the oxygen saturation level.

Mr. Muivah had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 a day after a meeting with the members of the Core Committee on Naga Political Issue led by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on July 21. He tested negative on July 23, a spokesperson of the outfit said.

“His condition is not serious as of now,” the spokesperson told journalists in Nagaland.

Five other NSCN (I-M) leaders who had attended the Core Committee meeting along with Mr. Muivah had tested negative for COVID-19.

Mr. Muivah, from Manipur’s Ukhrul district, had in 1980 co-founded the NSCN with the Nagaland-based Isak Chishi Swu and Shangwang Shangnyu Khaplang, a Burmese Naga. The group split in 1988 with Mr. Muivah and Swu heading the NSCN (I-M) and Khaplang the NSCN (Khaplang).

Swu died at 87 years in June 2016 while Khaplang died at 77 years in June 2017.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 25, 2021 10:22:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/muivahs-condition-stable-says-nscn-i-m/article35519407.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY