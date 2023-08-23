HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MSU in Gujarat introduces ‘Sanatan literature’ course; overwhelming response, says official

The subject will mainly deal with teaching post-Vedic treatises on Upanishads

August 23, 2023 08:21 am | Updated 08:30 am IST - Vadodara

PTI

The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda in Gujarat’s Vadodara has introduced a course in “Sanatan literature”, which has received an overwhelming response from students, an official said on Tuesday.

The course deals with “eternal truth” and teachings of Hinduism with a focus on Upanishads and Bhagavad Gita and aims to foster critical thinking and understanding of culture, the official said.

It was launched recently by the varsity’s Department of English Literature to introduce a value-added course for students to learn the Indian knowledge system as per the National Education Policy 2020, head of the department Hitesh Raviya said.

He said 150 students have already enrolled for the course. This is perhaps the first time a course under this nomenclature has been introduced by a department, he said.

The subject will mainly deal with teaching post-Vedic treatises on Upanishads. “Sanatan literature delves into the timeless, profound literary traditions of our nation, reflecting the enduring essence of our culture,” Mr. Raviya said.

This will be a value-added course under the National Education Policy 2020 framework to introduce the Indian knowledge system to students enrolled in first-year BA from this year, he said.

The course is designed to give students a thorough understanding of Sanatan literature’s philosophical, historical, and cultural foundations, with a focus on Bhagavad Gita and Upanishads, he said.

Students will also learn about Upanishads’ teachings on reality and the self and how the Bhagavad Gita influences leadership, conflict resolution, and ethical decision-making, he said.

The course intends to help students connect with their roots, fostering a sense of identity and belonging, Raviya said.

“This course aims to foster critical thinking, understanding of culture, and applying traditional knowledge to contemporary issues,” Mr. Raviya said.

Related Topics

Gujarat

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.