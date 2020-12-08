‘MSP is the right of all farmers, govt. should ensure they get it’

GURUGRAM

08 December 2020 00:53 IST

Ensure a peaceful Bharat Bandh, says former CM Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has supported the Bharat Bandh called on December 8 and appealed to the public that protests should be peaceful and disciplined like the farmers movement. Mr. Hooda said the entire country and all organisations stand with the farmers.

Mr. Hooda said the demands of the farmers are completely valid and the government should accept all their demands, without any further delay. He reiterated that Minimum Support Price of crops was the right of every farmer and it was the responsibility of every government to ensure that the farmers get MSP for their crops.

Addressing a press conference in Jind, the Leader of Opposition said he had written a letter to the Haryana Governor demanding to call an emergency session of the Assembly.

“The Congress will bring a no-confidence motion in the House as this government has clearly lost the trust of the public and the legislators. There is an atmosphere of political instability and mistrust of the government in the State. In these exceptional circumstances, the Governor should call a special session while discharging his constitutional responsibilities,” he stated.

JJP criticised

Mr. Hooda said the farmers were staging a peaceful sit-in on the Delhi border with their demands for several days now but even today, Jannayak Janta Party and independent MLAs are clinging to power, instead of standing with the farmers.

“They are talking about the support to the farmers, but are also continuing their support to the government. This No-Confidence Motion will expose legislators who are playing a ‘double-role’. Now, the legislators have to choose between the government and the farmer,” the Congress leader added.