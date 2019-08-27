MSC Bank loan scam: police file FIR against directors

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police on Monday registered a first information report (FIR) against directors of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank for allegedly disbursing fraudulent loans leading to losses to the tune of crores of rupees. While no one has been named in the FIR yet, the bank’s directors, at the time of the alleged offence, include senior Nationalist Congress Party leaders like Ajit Pawar, Vijaysinh Mohite Patil and Anand Adsul.

Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) Rajvardhan Sinha confirmed that the FIR was registered on Monday. The Bombay High Court (HC), which is hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) regarding the case, had last week directed the EOW to register an FIR in the matter within five days.

“We have only mentioned directors of the bank as the accused in the FIR for now, and further action will be based on investigations,” Mr. Sinha said.

The FIR has been registered under the relevant sections for cheating and forgery under the Indian Penal Code.

The HC issued the directive on a PIL filed by activist Surinder Mohan Arora, who alleged lack of police action on his complaint regarding the fraud.

The PIL was filed on the basis of a National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development inspection report in 2011, which indicated widespread malpractices while granting loans amounting to crores of rupees by the bank to various cooperative sugar factories.

The report indicates that the losses caused to the MSC Bank were to the tune of ₹2,061 crore.

The HC Bench had last week observed that the report indicates bank records were forged and profits were fraudulently declared, and that non performing asset accounts were kept hidden while sanctioning illegal loans.