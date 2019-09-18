‘Mrs. CM’ again courts controversy: Amruta Fadnavis calls PM 'Father of our Country'

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife, Amruta, was trolled on social media after addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the ‘father of the country’ while wishing him on his 69th birthday on Monday.

Ms. Fadnavis’s comparison of the Prime Minister with the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi did not go down well with Twitterati. “Wishing the Father of our Country @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday — who inspires us to work relentlessly towards the betterment of society (sic),” she tweeted, and social media was quick to remind her who the Father of the Nation was.

Last year, Ms. Fadnavis had courted controversy by climbing on the edge of India’s first domestic cruise Angria to take a selfie. She was filmed being cautioned by security personnel, after she crossed the Mumbai-Goa ship’s safety range.

Ms. Fadnavis profiles herself on Twitter as ‘Banker, Playback Singer, Social Worker, Homemaker.’

The Opposition took the opportunity to hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying the tweet was indicative of Mr. Modi’s ultimate intention of replacing Mahatma Gandhi as the Father of the Nation. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the ultimate aim of replacing Gandhiji as Father of the Nation. He even had his picture replace that of Gandhiji on the annual calendar of Khadi institutions. Ms. Fadnavis’s tweet is an indication of this evil ambition, which the people of this country will not accept,” said the Nationalist Congress Party’s Mumbai chief, Nawab Malik.