MP’s son shot, police say he staged the attack

Police have detained his brother-in-law

Uttar Pradesh police said on Wednesday that Ayush, son of BJP MP from Mohanlalganj Kaushal Kishore, staged an attack on himself to frame a few persons. The shot that wounded him was allegedly fired by his brother-in-law Adarsh.

Police detained Adarsh and said he had admitted to firing at Ayush.

D.K. Thakur, Commissioner of Police, Lucknow, said police had received information that 3-4 unidentified persons had shot Ayush late on Tuesday night in the Madiaon area of Lucknow. During investigation, police found the behaviour of Ayush’s brother-in-law to be suspicious and recovered the pistol used in the firing from the house where the MP’s son was staying, the officer said.

Adarsh told police that Ayush asked him to fire at him and when he hesitated assured him that he would “manage” everything, said Mr. Thakur. Adarsh fired two shots, the first hit a wall and the second grazed Ayush.

Ayush was taken to a hospital and discharged on Wednesday morning, said DCP, North Lucknow, Rayees Akhtar.

Mr. Thakur said Adarsh’s claims of the people Ayush allegedly wanted to frame would be verified. Police would investigate why Ayush orchestrated the firing.

No police complaint was submitted by the MP or his son, said police.

Ayush had had an inter-caste love marriage and was since then living separately from his father, said Mr. Thakur.

Mr. Kishore, a two-time MP, said Ayush had got married six months ago to a woman the family did not accept. “We had objected. But he went ahead and married a woman much older, and five-six days ago he told me that he had found out she was already married and that they would soon separate. But then he started living with her again,” he said.