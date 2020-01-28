MPs’ panel to take up issues with Centre

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday formed a committee headed by Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant, which will coordinate with other MPs from the State on issues that need follow-up with the Centre.

Mr. Thackeray set up the committee after holding a joint meeting of all the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members from Maharashtra, with former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar, State Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde also present.

“The committee headed by Mr. Sawant will soon get an office in Maharashtra Sadan located in New Delhi. The MPs can use the office to pursue issues of the State with the Centre. I will also attend a meeting in Delhi next month to review the follow-up of State issues pending in Delhi,” the CM said.

“Several schemes and funds are still with the Centre. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members can follow them up and utilise them in their constituencies,” Mr. Pawar said.