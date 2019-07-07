MP’s guards accused of assaulting toll plaza staff

Security men accompanying BJP MP and Scheduled Castes commission chairman Ram Shankar Katheria opened fire in the air and allegedly thrashed employees at a toll post here on Saturday, the police said.

The police have registered an FIR against Mr. Katheria and another person after the early morning fracas on the inner ring road. An aide to the MP claimed that the security guards opened fire in self-defence when they were attacked at the toll plaza.

Toll plaza in-charge Anupam Singh said the altercation began when the staff insisted on letting the vehicles in Mr. Katheria’s convoy pass through only one at a time, according to the complaint.