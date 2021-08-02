MPs from northeast blame Congress for Assam-Mizoram clash

NEW DELHI

Group meets PM, submits memorandum against opposition party

A group of BJP MPs from the Northeast met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and submitted a memorandum accusing the Congress of stoking tensions between Assam and Mizoram.

The MPs, who included Union Minister and former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, told the Prime Minister that the Chief Ministers of Assam and Mizoram had expressed their desire to resolve the border dispute amicably. The MPs said they were pained to see the violence that took place on the Assam-Mizoram border, but at the same time disapproved of the Congress playing politics over the issue.

“A series of confidence building measures have also taken place over the last few days. Yet, the actions of the Congress party remain as devious and mischievous,” the memorandum read.

The MPs said the NDA government had carried out “historic and unparalleled” development works in the region, while successive Congress governments had failed to do so. They said the Congress had “zero regard” for the culture of the region and added that party and “its ecosystem” had tried to make the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens political issues, but the people of the Northeast had rejected that.

“Now, they are stoking tempers between Assam and Mizoram. We, the undersigned, want to state clearly that the nefarious designs of the Congress will not succeed in the Northeast. They should stop politicking on issues and focus on development agenda,” said the memorandum signed by Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Rameswar Teli and Pratima Bhoumik, among others.