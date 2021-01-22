MPs’ committee arrives in Valley to survey projects

Srinagar

22 January 2021 03:46 IST

It will seek views on boosting tourism sector and review road projects

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture arrived in Srinagar on a three-day visit to Kashmir on Wednesday.

An official said the 31-member committee, headed by Rajya Sabha MP T.G. Venkatesh, was scheduled to meet various stakeholders to have an appraisal of the issues pertaining to these sectors.

An official said the team will first hold a discussion on Thursday with those associated with the tourism sector and seek their inputs on improving the footfalls and their stay in Kashmir.

Officials said the committee will meet the officials of the Department of Culture and Tourism and the Archaeological Survey of India with focus on “promotion and preservation of archaeological sites and artefacts in J&K”.

It will also conduct an on-the-spot assessment of the tourism facilities available in north Kashmir, Gulmarg, which is a favourite tourist place.

Sources said the committee will also look into frequent closure of the vital surface link, the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, and assess the reasons behind missing the deadlines of road-widening projects.

The delegation visited the popular Hazratbal shrine.