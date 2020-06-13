M.P. Youth Congress president Kunal Choudhary tests positive for COVID-19

Bhopal

13 June 2020 13:12 IST

He met several senior leaders, workers recently, says party

Congress MLA and Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress president Kunal Choudhary on Saturday morning tested positive for COVID-19, sending jitters across the party preparing for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha election and the Assembly byelection.

The Bhopal district administration was tracing the contacts of Mr. Choudhary, an MLA from Kalapipal, who resided in 74 Bungalows of Bhopal, a residential enclave for Ministers, said a district official. “His sample was collected on Friday night.”

Advertising

Advertising

His contracting the illness was a jolt to the party vying to win most of the 24 seats in the byelections, including 16 in the Gwalior-Chambal division, the stronghold of Congressman-turned-BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, said a senior Congress leader, requesting anonymity. “We are still recovering from losing power to the BJP, which used unfair means,” he said.

“Over the past few days, Mr. Choudhary had met several senior party leaders and workers and visited his constituency too. Being the in-charge of the youth Congress, his role in the upcoming election is pivotal,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Minister in the Kamal Nath government and State party working president Jitu Patwari told The Hindu, “There is still time in the Rajya Sabha election. It is on June 19. He will surely be fine before that and cast his vote in it.”

Denying reports of any recent meeting with him, Mr. Patwari clarified that he had met the youth leader last nine days ago.

After 22 of its MLAs resigned in March, the Congress government fell, paving the way for the return of the BJP regime after 15 months. The MLAs, who switched over to the BJP, hope to win back seats they had vacated in the byelection due by September.