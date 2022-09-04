M.P. woman resorts to self-immolation after cops fail to act on rape complaint in Shahdol

Two policemen have been line-attached for dereliction of duty for the incident that took place in Amlai police station on September 2

PTI Shahdol (MP)
September 04, 2022 19:05 IST

Image used for representational purpose.

A 26-year-old woman sustained severe burns, as she immolated herself in the premises of a police station after the police allegedly failed to register a case based on her complaint of rape in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol, an official said on September 4.

While the woman is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jabalpur, two policemen have been line-attached (removed from the field duties) for dereliction of duty for the incident that took place in Amlai police station on September 2, the official said.

Amlai police station in-charge Mohammed Sameer and sub-inspector Savitri Singh have been line-attached for dereliction of duty, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kumar Pratik said.

Following the incident, a case of rape has been registered against revenue official Brij Bahadur based on the woman’s complaint and he has been arrested, he said.

According to the police, the woman had lodged a complaint on August 12 alleging that the accused had been in a relationship on the promise of marriage, but later refused to tie the knot.

However, the FIR was not lodged on her complaint, they said.

The woman later had also complained on the CM Helpline, following which the police had called her and the accused to the police station on September 2 and she immolated herself in the premises the same day, they said.

