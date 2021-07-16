MP well collapse: Rahul asks Cong workers to help out in rescue work

New Delhi

16 July 2021 11:23 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday urged party workers to extend all possible help to rescue several people who fell into a well while trying to rescue a teenager in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district.

Three bodies have been recovered from the well in which several people fell while trying to rescue the teenager, who had fallen into it the previous night in Vidisha district, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Friday.

Two bodies were retrieved late Thursday night, while another one was recovered in the morning, it said.

"Very saddening. Condolences to the families of the deceased. It is an appeal to Congress colleagues to extend all possible help in the rescue work," Mr. Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

A police official said that efforts were on to pull out more people feared trapped under the rubble of the well's wall that had suddenly caved in last night, throwing people standing on it, into the water.