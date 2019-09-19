Madhya Pradesh to seek ₹11,861 crore from Centre as flood aid

The Madhya Pradesh government is going to seek a special assistance of ₹11,861 crore from the Centre for flood relief in the State.

As many as 8,000 villages in 36 of the 52 districts of the State had been battered by excess rain. The 33% more-than-normal monsoon has so far claimed 220 lives, and prompted shifting of 50,000 people to relief camps.

More than 22 lakh farmers had been affected as their crops over 24 lakh hectares was destroyed due to rain. Based on the preliminary assessment, the damage to crops had been pegged at ₹9,600 crore, said Law Minister P.C. Sharma here on Wednesday. “Already, ₹325 crore was extended as relief to farmers,” he said.

“While the Prime Minister was celebrating his birthday at the Sardar Sarovar Dam, thousands were drowning here. We may even approach court if our request is denied,” he said.

On September 16, Mr. Tomar had written to Chief Minister Kamal Nath directing his attention to flood in the Chambal river which had affected Morena, his constituency, and Sheopur district.

Due to excess rain in a few hours, the inflow in the Gandhi Sagar Dam rose to 16 lakh cusecs from 3.5 lakh cusecs, and this caused flooding in the backwaters of the Chambal river.

Record rainfall

Meanwhile, at 168.89 centimetres Bhopal had received the highest rain during the southwest monsoon since 1980, said IMD scientist G.D. Mishra.