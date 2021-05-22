M.P. to ease COVID-19 ‘curfew’ from June

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday announced that the coronavirus-induced restrictions in the State would be gradually relaxed from the next month.

“Our target is to free our State of COVID-19 by May 31. We will have to unlock the coronavirus-induced-curfew gradually from June 1... in such a manner that COVID-19 doesn’t spread again,” he said at a meeting to review the situation.

Lockdown-like restrictions — termed as ‘curfew’ by the State government — are in force in many cities and towns. In most of the districts they have been extended till May 31.

Several localities would already be free of COVID-19 infection, Mr. Chouhan said.

“Identify the spots where the infection is still present and make micro-containment zones. Infected persons should either be isolated at home or shifted to COVID Care Centres,” the Chief Minister said.