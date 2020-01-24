Other States

M.P. students to read out Preamble

Government school students in Congress-led Madhya Pradesh will now have to read out the Preamble of the Constitution during morning assemblies and Bal Sabhas.

“Orders have been issued to all district education officers to this effect,” said K. K. Dwivedi, Deputy Secretary, State Department of School Education.

Each Saturday after morning prayer, the senior most teacher of government schools would have to read out the Preamble, with students repeating after him or her, according to a note issued by the department.

