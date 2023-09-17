HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

MP rain: IAF chopper rescues pregnant woman and kin from house roof in flooded area

Three persons including the pregnant woman were rescued, the collector said.

September 17, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Ujjain

PTI

An Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper on Sunday rescued a pregnant woman and two other members of her family from the rooftop of their house located in a flooded agricultural field in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

Amid incessant rains in Ujjain district, the information was received that a man is stranded with his pregnant wife in their house in a flooded area in Semalia village under Badnagar tehsil, said district collector Kumar Purushottam.

He said the administration contacted higher authorities in Bhopal and an IAF chopper was sent from Nagpur to rescue the stranded family.

Three persons including the pregnant woman were rescued, the collector added.

Heavy rains are lashing western Madhya Pradesh including Khargone, Barwani, Dhar, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Alirajpur and Indore districts.

Related Topics

Madhya Pradesh / Ujjain

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.