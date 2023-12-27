ADVERTISEMENT

M.P. Public Service Commission results: seven women among top 10 successful candidates

December 27, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST - Indore

Priya Pathak topped the State service examination 2019 and was selected for the post of deputy collector

PTI

Representational image. | Photo Credit: ANI

Seven women figure among the top 10 successful candidates of the State service examination 2019 conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, an official of the MPPSC said on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Priya Pathak topped the exam and was selected for the post of deputy collector, as per the results declared late Tuesday night by the MPPSC, which has its headquarters in Indore.

The other top nine candidates (rank-wise in the list) selected for the post of deputy collector are Shivangi Baghel, Pooja Soni, Rahul Kumar Patel, Nidhi Mishra, Harneet Kaur Kalsi, Sourabh Mishra, Saloni Agrawal, Reetika Patidar and Ashutosh Mahadev Singh Thakur, the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said 571 posts were initially advertised for the state service examination 2019, but due to the case pertaining to 27 per cent reservation to the OBCs in government jobs pending in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the results of 87 per cent of these posts have been declared at present.

The selection list of the remaining 13 per cent posts will be announced after the court's final order in the case, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US