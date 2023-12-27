GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

M.P. Public Service Commission results: seven women among top 10 successful candidates

Priya Pathak topped the State service examination 2019 and was selected for the post of deputy collector

December 27, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST - Indore

PTI
Representational image.

Representational image. | Photo Credit: ANI

Seven women figure among the top 10 successful candidates of the State service examination 2019 conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, an official of the MPPSC said on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Priya Pathak topped the exam and was selected for the post of deputy collector, as per the results declared late Tuesday night by the MPPSC, which has its headquarters in Indore.

The other top nine candidates (rank-wise in the list) selected for the post of deputy collector are Shivangi Baghel, Pooja Soni, Rahul Kumar Patel, Nidhi Mishra, Harneet Kaur Kalsi, Sourabh Mishra, Saloni Agrawal, Reetika Patidar and Ashutosh Mahadev Singh Thakur, the official said.

He said 571 posts were initially advertised for the state service examination 2019, but due to the case pertaining to 27 per cent reservation to the OBCs in government jobs pending in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the results of 87 per cent of these posts have been declared at present.

The selection list of the remaining 13 per cent posts will be announced after the court's final order in the case, he added.

Related Topics

test/examination / Madhya Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.