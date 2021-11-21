M.P.: Poachers kill collared tigress by electrocution

The burnt skin, hairs and collar ID of the tigress, identified as T-30, were found near Banjari village in the Sarai western range of forest in the Singrauli district

A radio-collared adult tigress from the Sanjay Tiger Reserve was allegedly killed by poachers through electrocution in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, an official said on November 21.

The burnt skin, hairs and collar ID (tracking system) of the tigress, identified as T-30, were found near Banjari village (outside the reserve area) in the Sarai western range of forest in the Singrauli district on Saturday, said Y.P. Singh, Director, Sanjay Tiger Reserve.

The rest of the carcass is also being retrieved. The tracking signal showed T-30's previous location in the Mohan range (Kusmi) in the Sidhi district and later at Banjari village in the Singrauli district till 6.30 pm on November 5 before the contact was lost around 11.30 pm that day, he said, adding a forest team had been trying to trace this tigress since then.

"During the search, which was carried out with the help of sniffer dogs, the remains of the tigress, including the burnt skin, hairs and collar ID, were found in a pit along with two blood-stained jute bags near Banjari village on Saturday," Mr. Singh said.

He said electricity wires were found laid from transformers located about two km away from the spot.

"A search is on with the help of police to trace and nab poachers involved in the incident," he added.