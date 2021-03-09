Other StatesBhopal 09 March 2021 01:19 IST
M.P. passes Bill penalising fraudulent conversions
The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Monday passed a Bill that penalises religious conversion through marriage or any other fraudulent means and provides for a prison sentence of up to 10 years.
While the Opposition Congress questioned the need for a new law, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said unlike the 1968 legislation, the present Act provides for annulment of marriage and a harsher sentence. The Act also provides for fine of up to ₹1 lakh.
After the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 was passed by a voice vote, some BJP MLAs chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’.
