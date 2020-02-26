Other States

M.P. official removed as editor of govt. magazine over essay ‘glorifying’ Godse

The essay published in Madhya Pradesh government’s Sandesh magazine in January that allegedly glorified Nathuram Godse.   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

“There was a lot written about Godse, which was not required,” says Law Minister

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh has removed the editor of one of its magazines for publishing an essay allegedly glorifying Mahatma Gandhi’s killer Nathuram Godse in its January edition by describing him a “martyr”.

Reacting on a complaint, Law and Public Relations Minister P.C. Sharma removed Manoj Khare, Joint Director, as the editor on February 22 and served notice on him, a development which came to light on Tuesday.

“There was a lot written about Godse, which was not required. When you’ve titled the article on Mahatma Gandhi, then you must stick to him,” Mr. Sharma told The Hindu. “Such an article was not needed in the first place.”

In November last year, when Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur had described Godse as a “patriot” during a debate in Parliament, Chief Minister Kamal Nath had rebuked her for the remarks, calling upon the BJP to make it clear whether it stands with Gandhi’s ideology or Godse’s.

A disclaimer in the index of the monthly magazine states that views expressed are the author’s own and that “the government not necessarily agreed with them”.

Comments
