MP objects to Prime Minister Modi’s remark on pigeons

Highlighting the progress made by the country in indigenous defence manufacturing under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that in the past pigeons were released but cheetahs were released in new India.

Reacting to the comments, Kunwar Danish Ali, MP, said the remark amounted to mocking Mahatma Gandhi’s message of peace.

“PM Narendra Modi’s remark at DefExpo2022 that 'in past, pigeons were released, in New India we release Cheetahs', amounts to mocking Gandhi's message of non-violence & peace (represented by pigeons), and promoting a violent, muscular govt. Would like a similar message to China,” Mr. Ali tweeted.

Last month, coinciding with his birthday, Mr. Modi released eight cheetahs brought from Namibia into the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh in a bid to revive the wild cat which were declared extinct in India in 1952.

“The country has come a long way as earlier we used to release pigeons and now we release cheetahs. The events may look small at times but the underlying message is bigger," Mr. Modi said at DefExpo-2022.