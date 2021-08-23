Mob thrashes bangle seller in Indore

According to Home Minister Narottam Mishra, the row erupted after the man sold bangles to women posing as a Hindu even as he belonged to another community.

A 25-year-old man selling bangles on streets was beaten up by a mob after they allegedly asked him his name, in Madhya Pradesh's capital city Indore.

When asked about the incident, State Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters in Bhopal on Monday that the row erupted after the man sold bangles to women by posing as a Hindu even as he belonged to another community.

"In this connection, two Aadhaar cards were seized from him," he said, adding that police took action against both the sides.

A video of the incident, that took place on Sunday in Govind Nagar area of Indore, went viral on social media.

The Indore police have registered a case on charges of promoting enmity between different groups and other offences, an official said.

In one of the viral clips, some people were purportedly seen thrashing the vendor, identified as Tasleem Ali, while he was asking for mercy.

In another video, a person beating up the vendor was seen accusing him of eve-teasing. The person was also seen abusing the vendor and inciting others to hit him. He was also seen warning the man not to be seen in the area henceforth.

The man, hailing from Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh, filed a police complaint on Sunday night, alleging that five-six persons from the mob asked his name, and when he responded, they started beating him.

He also alleged that those part of the mob also used objectionable words against him and snatched ₹10,000 from him, his mobile phone, Aadhaar card, other documents, and bangles worth around ₹25,000.

The police official said based on the man's complaint, an FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 141 (unlawful gathering), 147 (rioting), 395 (dacoity), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and other relevant provisions.

“Efforts were on to nab those involved in thrashing him,” he said.

The official also said that late Sunday night, a large number of people along with the bangle seller reached the Central Kotwali police station where they allegedly indulged in inappropriate sloganeering and breach of peace.

A separate FIR was registered against them on charges of rioting, forcibly obstructing a public way and other relevant sections of the IPC, the official said.

District Magistrate Manish Singh said members of some small outfits were suspected to be behind those who created ruckus in the Central Kotwali area while supporting the bangle seller.

“They have been identified and if necessary, they might be externed and booked under the National Security Act,” he said.