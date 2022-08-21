M.P. Minister asks police to look into Zomato's Hrithik ad after Mahakaleshwar temple priests seek its withdrawal

PTI Bhopal
August 21, 2022 16:25 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahakaeshwar temple preists on August 20 demanded that Zomato withdraw an advertisement featuring Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan as it offends Hindu sentiments. File photo: Special Arrangement

A day after priests of the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh objected to online food delivery firm Zomato’s advertisement featuring Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said he has directed police to look into the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prima facie, the advertisement video being circulated on social media seems morphed, Mr. Mishra told reporters in Bhopal on August 21.

Two priests of the famous temple had on Saturday demanded that Zomato withdraw the advertisement, claiming that it offends Hindu sentiments.

In the advertisement, actor Hrithik Roshan says he felt like having a “thali” (food platter) in Ujjain so he ordered it from “Mahakal”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

To a query, Mr. Mishra said, “Prima facie, the advertisement video being circulated on social media seems morphed. I have told Ujjain’s Superintendent of Police to look into the reality of the video and report to me so that action can be initiated against the guilty.”

The temple priests, Mahesh and Ashish, had said Zomato should withdraw the advertisement immediately and tender an apology.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Devotees are served ‘prasad’ on a thali and the advertisement hurts the feelings of Hindus, they claimed.

The priests said they had also approached Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh, who is the chairman of the Mahakal temple trust, and sought action against the company so that no one mocks the Hindu religion again.

Collector Singh on August 20 termed the advertisement as “misleading”, saying the temple offers free meals as ‘prasad’ and it is not sold.

The Mahakaleshwar or Mahakal temple dedicated to Lord Shiva is one of the 12 ‘Jyotirlingas’ in the country and attracts a large number of devotees.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime, law and justice
Madhya Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app