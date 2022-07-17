Other States

M.P. mayoral polls | BJP, Congress ahead in four seats each, AAP leading in one

The counting of the votes is underway for elections to 11 municipal corporations held in Madhya Pradesh on July 6, 2022. File | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Bhopal: July 17, 2022 13:04 IST
Updated: July 17, 2022 13:30 IST

Mayoral candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were leading in Bhopal, Indore, Sagar and Chhindwara out of the 11 municipal corporations in Madhya Pradesh where polls were held recently, as per the early counting trend available on Sunday. The Congress's mayoral nominees were ahead in Gwalior, Ujjain, Jabalpur and Burhanpur.

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) mayoral candidate, Rani Agrawal, was leading in Singrauli. The AAP has for the first time forayed into the civic polls in Madhya Pradesh.

The counting of the votes was underway on Sunday for elections to 11 municipal corporations held in the State on July 6.

Advertisement
Advertisement

BJP candidates Malti Rai (Bhopal), Pushy Mitra Bhargava (Indore), Sangita Tiwari (Sagar) and Anand Dhurve (Chhindwara) were leading over their nearest rivals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In Indore, Mr. Bhargava was leading by a margin of more than 10,000 votes over his Congress rival and MLA Sanjay Shukla.

Counting is underway for 85 wards in Indore.

Besides, the Congress's mayoral candidates Shobha Sikarwar in Gwalior), Mahesh Parmar in Ujjain, Jagat Bhadur Singh in Jabalpur and Shahnaz Ismail Ansari in Burhanpur were leading over their BJP rivals.

In Singrauli, AAP's Rani Agrawal was leading over her nearest Congress rival Arvind Singh Chandel by a margin of 1,241 votes, as per the trends available so far.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Madhya Pradesh
local elections
election
Read more...