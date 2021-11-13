‘M.P. may ban Khurshid’s book’

Bhopal

13 November 2021 00:56 IST

The Madhya Pradesh Government is contemplating banning in the State senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid’s book in which he has compared Hindutva to radical jihadist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram, after taking legal opinion on the matter, said Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday.

Mr. Mishra criticised Mr. Khurshid over the controversial content of the book and accused him of targeting Hindutva and attempting to divide the majority community.

Advertising

Advertising