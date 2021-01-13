M.P. man digs well at home in 15 days to ease wife's water woes

Concerned about his wife fetching water daily from a hand-pump located half-a-km away from their home at Guna in Madhya Pradesh, a labourer has dug a well in his house, in a fortnight, to ease her woes.
The district administration lauded the man's efforts and decided to extend the benefits of some government schemes to him.
When Bharat Singh, 46, told his wife he would dig a well in the house after she came back empty handed one day because the hand-pump had broken down, she laughed at him, he told PTI on January 13.
Mr. Singh, a resident of Bhanpur Bawa village under Chanchoda tehsil, then took it up as a challenge and to everyone's surprise, dug a 31-ft-deep and 6-ft-wide well in just 15 days about two months back.
The well provides enough water for both the daily needs of the family of four as well as for irrigation of a small tract of land where the they grow crops for their needs, he said.
Guna Collector Kumar Purshottam appreciated Mr. Singh's actions. He directed officials of the zilla panchayat to provide benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna and other government schemes to Mr. Singh, a panchayat official said.
