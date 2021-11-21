M.P. launches a slew of ‘cow welfare’ measures

Bhopal

21 November 2021 22:59 IST

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan targets 2023 election

With an eye on the 2023 Assembly elections, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan Government has decided to set up a tax plan for “cow welfare” in the State where gau kalyan (cow welfare) has been at the heart of politics for years.

“A tax plan should be prepared to mop up funds for cow fodder. Similarly, cow products should be promoted and cow phenyl should be used in Government offices,” Mr. Chouhan said during a review meeting of the ‘Madhya Pradesh Gaupalan and Livestock Promotion Board’ on Thursday.

He directed officials to build 2,200 gaushalas (cow shelters), develop six gaushalas as training centres, restart eight Gau Sadans that were shut down, develop the Salaria Gau Sanctuary of Agar-Malwa district as a model sanctuary, and set up a Gauvansh Van Vihar in Jabalpur district for which 530 acres of land is available with the Animal Husbandry Department, an official said.

Advertising

Advertising