M.P. Home Minister warns Adipurush makers of legal action over `wrong' depiction of Hindu deities

Narottam Mishra said that the dresses and look of Hindu deities as seen in the trailer of Adipurush were not acceptable

PTI Bhopal
October 04, 2022 13:25 IST

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra warned the makers of the Adipurush of legal action. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday warned the makers of the upcoming Bollywood film " Adipurush" of legal action if scenes showing Hindu religious figures in the `wrong' way were not removed.

The first teaser-trailer of Om Raut-directed film, starring Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Ravan and Kriti Sanon as Sita, was released recently. The film is based on the epic Ramayana.

“I have seen the trailer of Adipurush. There are objectionable scenes in it,” Mr. Mishra, who is also the spokesperson of the State government, told reporters here.

The dresses and look of Hindu deities as seen in the trailer were not acceptable, Mr. Mishra said.

“Hanuman ji is shown wearing leather, whereas the description (in the scriptures) of the deity's costume is different… These are scenes that hurt religious sentiments. I am writing a letter to Om Raut to remove all such scenes from the film. If not removed, we will consider legal action,” Mr. Mishra said.

Mr. Mishra also cited a religious text in support of his contention.

This is not the first time the M.P. Home Minister has warned of legal action against filmmakers.

In July this year, he had directed the State police to register a First Information Report over the controversial poster of Leena Manimekalai's documentary 'Kaali'.

