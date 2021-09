M.P. govt. to take care of son of assault victim: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal

13 September 2021 08:32 IST

Bheel (40) was thrashed and dragged after being tied to the rear part of a vehicle in Neemuch district on August 26 following a minor road accident with a milkman riding a motorcycle

The Madhya Pradesh government will take care of the education and upbringing expenses of the son of a 40-year-old tribal man from Neemuch who died after being thrashed by a group of people and dragged behind a vehicle some days ago, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday.

He also said his government would construct houses for two brothers of the deceased and also provide them financisl assistance.

“In an unfortunate incident, a man identified as Kanhaiyalal Bheel had died in Neemuch district. We have decided that the State government will take complete care for the upbringing and education of his son Durgashankar, who is currently in Rajasthan with his mother,” Mr. Chouhan said in a statement.

Advertising

Advertising

Bheel (40) was thrashed and dragged after being tied to the rear part of a vehicle in Neemuch district on August 26 following a minor road accident with a milkman riding a motorcycle.